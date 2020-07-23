JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 256,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,756,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

