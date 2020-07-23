Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.86. The company had a trading volume of 204,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,640. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.16. The company has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

