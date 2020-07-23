Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,141 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $21,186,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 185,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,059. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

