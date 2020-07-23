Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,141 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $21,186,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 185,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,059. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit