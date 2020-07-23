Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 443,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 194,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 82.2% during the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 630,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

GE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 1,560,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,360,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26, a PEG ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

