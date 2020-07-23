Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,896. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.26. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

