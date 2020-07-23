Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after buying an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.92.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.99. 58,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,788. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $420.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.48 and a 200 day moving average of $331.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

