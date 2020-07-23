KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 512 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,608,000 after acquiring an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.85.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day moving average of $153.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

