KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 259,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 15,910 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,823 shares of company stock worth $38,152,284 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.47. 56,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $291.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

