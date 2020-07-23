KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 153 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Shares of GS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.30. The stock had a trading volume of 131,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,692. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.02.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

