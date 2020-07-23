KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 231 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.21.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,640. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

