KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 3,305 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 706,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.77. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.