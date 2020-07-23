KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 7,506 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 100.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. 186,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,682,142. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

