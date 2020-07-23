KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 608.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,853. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Capital One Financial lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

