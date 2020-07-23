KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,679,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 404,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after buying an additional 75,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 809,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 206,849 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 722,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 58,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,389,000.

Shares of FLTR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.15. 19,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,091. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

