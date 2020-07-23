KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $81.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

