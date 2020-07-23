KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,761,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 279,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1,449.2% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $84.28. 52,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,672. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.