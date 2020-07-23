KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.41. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

