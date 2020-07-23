KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,667 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

