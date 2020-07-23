KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IYH traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $230.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.92.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

