KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 78,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 102,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,396. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

