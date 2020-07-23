KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.93. 42,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,382. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $331.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

