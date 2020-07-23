KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 159 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NVDA stock traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.87. 158,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,284,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.