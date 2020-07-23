KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 176 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 35,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 215,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 161,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.14. 31,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

