KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 221 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 52,245 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 70,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.61.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.79. 63,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,324. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

