KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 340 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oracle by 39.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,400 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $56.00. 334,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,840,142. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

