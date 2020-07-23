KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 343 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 59,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Nike by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 112,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,635. The stock has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

