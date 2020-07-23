KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 586 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,708,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.05. 27,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,266. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

