KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 92 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,594.57.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $41.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,527.46. 37,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,459.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,371.13. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

