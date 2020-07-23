KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

RTX traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,914. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

