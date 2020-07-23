Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.50.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 219,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

