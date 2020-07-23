Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.50.
KSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.31.
Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 219,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
