Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Philips’ second-quarter 2020 results were hurt by coronavirus as both revenues and earnings declined year over year. Double-digit comparable sales growth in the Connected Care businesses were fully offset by a double-digit decline in the Personal Health and high-single-digit decline in the Diagnosis & Treatment businesses. Steep decline in consumer demand and postponement of installations and elective procedures in hospitals hurt sales. However, order growth was driven by solid demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, computed tomography and portable ultrasound systems. Moreover, increased interest in telehealth solutions, like tele-ICU, tele-radiology and tele-pathology, which help virtual working and collaboration of healthcare professionals, bodes well for Philips. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. 5,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,714. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.9612 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 399.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

