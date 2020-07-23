Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KTB. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 11,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $992.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Waldron purchased 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 107.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

