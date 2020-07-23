Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $290.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.15.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.77. 43,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,826. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.