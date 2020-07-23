Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.90-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.207-3.396 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.90-8.70 EPS.

NYSE LII opened at $257.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.00. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $265.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.67.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,115,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.