Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,859 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 198.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Argus dropped their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.36. 49,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.