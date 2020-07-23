Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HTA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HTA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.87. 75,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

