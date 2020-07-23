Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.70. 153,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.68. The company has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

