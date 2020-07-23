Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 169 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,359,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,743. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.