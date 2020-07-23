Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 9,258 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.45. 97,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.50. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

