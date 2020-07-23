Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.67.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $173,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,775 shares of company stock worth $18,181,874 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG traded down $5.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $675.48. The company had a trading volume of 381,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,620. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $684.84. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $583.85 and a 200-day moving average of $550.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

