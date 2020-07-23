Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up 2.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Kellogg by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 68.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.18. 28,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,935. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

