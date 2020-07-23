Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $845,000 Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.70. 33,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,409. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.