Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after buying an additional 144,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

MDLZ traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,133,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,768. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

