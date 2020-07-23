Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,753,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

GS traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.16. 193,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,692. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.25 and its 200 day moving average is $201.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

