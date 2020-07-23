Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,823 shares of company stock worth $38,152,284 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.55. 88,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,309. The company has a market cap of $291.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.19.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

