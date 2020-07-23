Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.27. 543,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,246,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $207.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

