Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after acquiring an additional 580,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after purchasing an additional 854,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $40.89. 320,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

