Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.84. 56,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,100. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $80.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

