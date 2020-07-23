Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 198.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.47. 203,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,118,562. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.