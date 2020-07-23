Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 669 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.13. 33,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,307. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.36. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

